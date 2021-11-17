Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,850,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $150.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,826,563. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $155.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,784 shares of company stock valued at $61,403,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.