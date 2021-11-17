Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.09 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. 147,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,025. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.