Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.89 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.35.

NYSE:AAP opened at $235.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day moving average of $208.97. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,801,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.