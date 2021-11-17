Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend by 316.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $12.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $237.81 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.06.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.