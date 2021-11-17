Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

ATGE traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Adtalem Global Education worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

