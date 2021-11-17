Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,167 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.7% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.3% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 15.0% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $668.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,518. The company has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $628.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

