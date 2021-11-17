ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

ADMA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $205.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 3.94. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,462,857 shares valued at $1,828,242. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 173,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

