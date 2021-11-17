Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.23. 86,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The firm has a market cap of $287.52 billion, a PE ratio of 145.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average is $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $140.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

