Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 74,735 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 30,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,933,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

