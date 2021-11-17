Addenda Capital Inc. Has $3.99 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.1% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.06. 1,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,568. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

