Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the period. Open Text makes up approximately 1.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $37,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Open Text by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

