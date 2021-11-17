Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. 5,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,762. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

