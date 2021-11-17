Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 218 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,828. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $270.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average of $154.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.