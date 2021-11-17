Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 1,095,780 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3,995.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095,780 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 1.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $25,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 198,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,469,963. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

