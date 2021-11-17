AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Truist decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

AHCO traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 609,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,146. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

