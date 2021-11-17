Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by 38.1% over the last three years.

PEO opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.16% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

