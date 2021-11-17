Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADMS. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $8.15 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $373.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.82.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

