Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) & Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Head-To-Head Review

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novozymes A/S 2 4 2 0 2.00

Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 565.68%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.25 -$99.59 million $1.57 2.15 Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 8.36 $432.79 million $1.74 45.17

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Acorda Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -0.26% -0.17% -0.06% Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Acorda Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

