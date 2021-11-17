Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.81

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.81 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 51624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

