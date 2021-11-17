ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 2,076.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,074.89%.

OTCMKTS:ABVC opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. ABVC BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of ABVC BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of new drugs and medical devices. The company also integrates research achievements from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. It conducts clinical trials of translational medicine for Proof of Concept and out-licenses it to international pharmaceutical companies.

