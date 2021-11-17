Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Director Purchases C$65,274.00 in Stock

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Director Daniel Ryan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,605,779.56.
Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$18.53. The company has a market cap of C$636.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.37.
About Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO)
