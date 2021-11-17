Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 87,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.