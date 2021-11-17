Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Abcam alerts:

ABCM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.89. 42,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.