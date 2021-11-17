AAX Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.14 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $2.14 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00048682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00227108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

