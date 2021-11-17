A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 208.1% from the October 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AMKBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

