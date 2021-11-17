9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 1,607,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,597,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

