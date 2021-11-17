84,086 Shares in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Evolus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Evolus by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

In other news, Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $125,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,635,514 shares of company stock worth $25,088,461. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

