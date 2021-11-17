793 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $692.92. The stock had a trading volume of 66,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.84 and a 1 year high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

