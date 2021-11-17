750 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zscaler by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,700,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $65,515,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $102,348,671. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $353.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.29 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $356.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

