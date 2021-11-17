$65.72 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post $65.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $240.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $247.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $342.86 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $383.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.