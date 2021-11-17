$529.74 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce sales of $529.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.80 million to $864.10 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $626.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 78,944 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CNX Resources by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 922,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 143,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 2,917,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

