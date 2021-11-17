51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.35

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.35 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 6910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get 51job alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.62.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its holdings in 51job by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,162,000 after purchasing an additional 844,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of 51job by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,624,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 3.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,499,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,814,000 after buying an additional 73,301 shares during the period.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.