$5.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 506.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $16.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $17.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $13.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

