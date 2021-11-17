470 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 470 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.55. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

