43,569 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,569 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,776,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,804 shares of company stock worth $24,623,860. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

