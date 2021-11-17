$4.14 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report sales of $4.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $11.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.89 million, with estimates ranging from $24.78 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEEM. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 284.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 401,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 266,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Beam Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 150.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.54 million, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.07. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

