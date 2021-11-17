3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.48

3M (NYSE:MMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share by the conglomerate on Sunday, December 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

3M has increased its dividend by 25.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. 3M has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 3M to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $183.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.79. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

