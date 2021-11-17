3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 1-Year High at $341.50

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 341.50 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 341.49 ($4.46), with a volume of 57813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.46).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.96. The firm has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a current ratio of 45.62.
About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)
3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.
