3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 253.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,783 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 275,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in 3D Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,846 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DDD traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,729. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

