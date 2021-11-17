360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.60 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. 2,193,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,863. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.