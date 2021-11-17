3,269 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average is $147.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

