30,000 Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Acquired by Havens Advisors LLC

Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Vine Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Havens Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vine Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,640,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,610,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,807,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vine Energy by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after acquiring an additional 625,223 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Vine Energy stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

