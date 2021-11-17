$29.54 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post sales of $29.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $24.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $114.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.97 million to $116.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.06 million, with estimates ranging from $113.85 million to $139.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 204,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,798. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

