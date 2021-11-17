27,102 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

VNDA opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.52 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.