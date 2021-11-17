$23.44 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report $23.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.46 million and the highest is $27.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.41 million to $99.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $129.60 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $165.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS.

DCPH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 1,054,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,488. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $66.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $536.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $17,280,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $15,102,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

