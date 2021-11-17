$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.59. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.66.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.96. 17,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

