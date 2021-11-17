$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the lowest is $2.22 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $8.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,191,167 shares of company stock valued at $159,676,391 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 1,185.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 4,689.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after buying an additional 712,838 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olin has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

