$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $13.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $13.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $47,005.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,855 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in World Acceptance by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.75. 18,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,834. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.16. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.52. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $97.13 and a 1-year high of $261.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 15.22.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

