1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $31.14 million and approximately $47,252.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

