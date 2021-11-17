$192.92 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce sales of $192.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $193.08 million. Semtech reported sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $735.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $810.40 million, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $834.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Semtech by 61.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 498,361 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

